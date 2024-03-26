Dash Acquisitions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.97. 2,711,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $196.14 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

