Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $398.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.43. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

