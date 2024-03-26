Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Shares of Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 3282593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of £6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dekel Agri-Vision news, insider Lincoln John Moore purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,318.72). 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

