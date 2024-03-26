Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DK. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Delek US stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 445.45%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 830.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

