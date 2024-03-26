Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Shares of DWNX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.
About Delhi Bank
