Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Delhi Bank Stock Performance

Shares of DWNX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Delhi Bank has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43.

About Delhi Bank

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

