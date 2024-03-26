Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director John P. Schmid Acquires 17,809 Shares

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schmid acquired 17,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,605.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,849.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

DSGN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 863,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,481. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $211.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,728,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 60.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,512,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 949,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 579,225 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

