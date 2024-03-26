Desjardins Lowers Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$70.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$77.65.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$60.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.64. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$56.48 per share, with a total value of C$84,720.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,180 shares of company stock worth $1,171,702. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

