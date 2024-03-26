dForce USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001421 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and $116,744.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00129394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008661 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,208,265 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00059246 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $9,809.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

