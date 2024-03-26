DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.70 on Friday. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.00.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 133.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 39,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

