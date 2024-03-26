DigiByte Trading Up 17.5% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $254.88 million and $8.48 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,509.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00691945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00129131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00046867 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00203467 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00126231 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,908,826,945 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

