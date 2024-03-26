Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 247,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.25.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.