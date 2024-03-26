Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.66

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 14792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 57,661.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,747,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,123,000 after buying an additional 4,739,235 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,916 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,659,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,034,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.