Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) is Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNMFree Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFNM. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.66. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

