Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.97. 222,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,080. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.69.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

