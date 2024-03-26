Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 295,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV remained flat at $40.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 233,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,067. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.97.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.