Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,840 shares during the period. Diodes comprises approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Diodes worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Diodes by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Stock Down 0.4 %

DIOD opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $413,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,492 shares in the company, valued at $18,934,458.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

