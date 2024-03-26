Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $158.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of DG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.05. The company had a trading volume of 606,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $5,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

