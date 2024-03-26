Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.5 %

DBM opened at C$8.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$744.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.56. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$5.96 and a one year high of C$8.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

