Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $480.94

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $480.94 and last traded at $480.70, with a volume of 224289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $465.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

