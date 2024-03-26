Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 5176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.0079 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 141.90%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,775 shares of company stock worth $448,648. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 98,168 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

