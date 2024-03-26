Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX remained flat at $90.67 on Tuesday. 2,182,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,729. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.
Insider Activity
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
