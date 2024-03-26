Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX remained flat at $90.67 on Tuesday. 2,182,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,729. The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

