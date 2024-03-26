Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,652 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 2,007,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,595. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

