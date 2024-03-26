Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,094,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,286 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.34. 9,917,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,160,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

