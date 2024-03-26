Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,880 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,987. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

