Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VLTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.39. 540,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

