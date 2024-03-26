Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 223,323 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3,730.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,323 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.39. 1,459,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

