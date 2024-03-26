Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $277.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,467. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day moving average of $258.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $899,771.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,449 shares in the company, valued at $32,026,184.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.