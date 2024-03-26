Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $6.43 on Tuesday, hitting $289.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,953. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.63.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

