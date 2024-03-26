Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 11,141 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.77% of Nordstrom worth $22,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,168 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 657,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

