Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. 943,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,835. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $103.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

