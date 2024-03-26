Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 6,068 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $43.50. 177,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.60. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

