Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. 118,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,462. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $121.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

