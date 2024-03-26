Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.98. 369,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,750. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.74 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average is $195.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

