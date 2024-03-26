DouYu International Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 28th (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

DouYu International Price Performance

DOYU stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $252.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in DouYu International by 147.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

