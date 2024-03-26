DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.11. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 61,012 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 0.9 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

