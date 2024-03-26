Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.80. 5,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 1,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $106.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.11%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

