Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.50. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
