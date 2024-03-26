Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.50. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 835.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

