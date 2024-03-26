ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.00

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.05), with a volume of 42859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.80 ($1.10).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on EAH
ECO Animal Health Group Stock Performance
About ECO Animal Health Group
ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECO Animal Health Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks With Unusual Call Option Activity
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trump Media & Technology Group Soars on Market Debut
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying That Analysts Love
Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.