Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman Buys 732 Shares

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) insider Annabel Tagoe-Bannerman acquired 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.24 ($6,308.91).

Edinburgh Investment Stock Performance

Edinburgh Investment stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 681 ($8.61). 231,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,776. Edinburgh Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 612.70 ($7.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 689 ($8.71). The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 667.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 664.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,076.92%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.