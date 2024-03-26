Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Edison International has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 55.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

