Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 90.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

