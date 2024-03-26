Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after buying an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.3 %

ELV stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.24. The stock had a trading volume of 983,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,994. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $519.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.