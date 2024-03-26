Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Stories

