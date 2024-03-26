Ellington Financial Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Ellington Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 105.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after acquiring an additional 918,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569,935 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,913,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.06.
About Ellington Financial
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
