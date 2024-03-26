Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NYSE EARN opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.

EARN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

