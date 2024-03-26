Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Emerald Bioscience Trading Up 11.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

About Emerald Bioscience

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

