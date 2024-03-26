Energi Price Down 11.7% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $731,379.69 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00027493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00017402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,021,391 coins and its circulating supply is 75,021,991 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

