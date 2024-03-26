Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$19.25 at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$19.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$25.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Enerplus has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$25.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.8053393 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

