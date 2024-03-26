EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,389,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,018,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,358 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,458,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,252 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,731,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

