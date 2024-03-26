EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In other news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 263,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,801 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.