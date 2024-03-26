Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Reduced by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the quarter. Entegris comprises about 4.6% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Entegris worth $39,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth about $3,087,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Entegris by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.94. 935,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,159. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.37 and a 12-month high of $146.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.45 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

In related news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

